The 2023 United Way of Mason County grant cycle opened recently.

Applications for United Way funding are due by 5 p.m., on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Organizations that work to improve human welfare in the Mason County area are encouraged to apply for funding for a specific project that addresses local residents’ health, financial stability, or access to education. Funding is limited and it is unlikely that every organization will be approved. Grants will be announced in mid to late June 2023.

As was the case last year, the preference is that all applications are submitted through Google Forms (https://forms.gle/CYzFF7J66ojn2vWi6), however, you can also view the entire four-part application as a PDF.

Please note there is a new requirement this year: If grant funds are awarded to your organization, you will be asked to submit a report on your project’s outcomes. This report will be due in early 2024, or prior to being awarded funds in any future funding cycles. Therefore, a new question on the application asks you to “Please share what metrics you propose to share with United Way of Mason County regarding the performance of your project(s) if funded. Examples of metrics include: number of meals served, number of families housed, number of tutoring hours provided, etc.”