BROOKSVILLE — New business in the Bracken County Fiscal Court meeting on Wednesday began with project campaign updates on Echo Hall in Augusta, along with requests for individual donations.

According to Mary Ann Kearns, vice president of the Augusta College Echo Hall Association, who volunteered to speak on behalf the organizartion, it is the last remaining original building from Augusta College. Echo Hall, an original dormitory building, was built in 1830 and abandoned in 1997. In 2017, there was a possibility of the building being torn down.

Kearns said a group of concerned citizens organized ACEHA and worked to stop the demolition from happening. She said the group was able to accomplish that goal and in 2017 began raising funds to buy the building.

At this point, according to Kearns, there are nearly half a million dollars invested into the restoration and completion of Echo Hall. Those involved have received great support from the community, with generous donations being made by a couple of families and estates.

Though the building is mostly complete, there is still some exterior and interior work to be done. Kearns said the group has started furnishing the building with chairs, antique rugs, and tables that were collected. Now, they are at the point where the building is in need of banquet tables and chairs.

Those involved in the restoration of Echo Hall are asking for donations, so that furnishing may be complete. According to Kearns, long tables cost $100, round tables cost between $125 and $150, and chairs cost $25 each.

In regards to exterior work, she said they hope to put a patio in the backyard of the property and have a garden complete as well. The front yard is finished.

Originally, Kearns was going to request Bracken County to distribute funds to the Echo Hall project. However, per sections 171 and 179 of the Constitution, counties are not allowed to give funds to nonprofit organizations or projects. The Echo Hall project is a nonprofit.

Echo Hall is an important piece of history to Augusta, and Bracken County, according to Kearns. She encourages others to view the restored building, as big improvements have been made since the property was purchased a few years ago.

“It’s a beautiful building,” said Kearns. “If you’ve never been there, you should go.”

Kearns said there is a Bourbon, Barbecue, and Bluegrass fundraising event scheduled at Echo Hall in August.

Other items in the meeting include:

—Approval of Land and Water Conservation Grant.

—Approval of jail fund vendor claims.

—Approval of dispatch 911 vendor claims.