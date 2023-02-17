Since 1994, the Maysville Board of Commissioners and Mason County Fiscal Court have only held two or three official joint special meetings, according to County Attorney John Estill.

The first official meeting for the current administrations for both city and county took place on Tuesday morning, with attendance from all city commissioners and fiscal court members.

City Attorney Kelly Caudill and Estill led the joint special meeting in discussing inter-local agreements in place for the county and city and making amendments as needed.

According to Caudill, the majority of the agreements did not need to be changed, but there were a few instances where he and Estill felt there should be adjustments. The changes made were to the Building Inspections and Enforcement agreement.

Previously, the agreement was that the city would pay 60 percent of the funds, while the county paid 40 percent. According to City Manager Matt Wallingford, the county usually ended up paying 30 percent, rather than 40, because that was what was necessary.

To officially amend the contributions from each local government, Caudill and Estill agreed to change the agreement to include a 70 percent contribution from the city, and 30 percent from the county. This was not the only change made to the agreement.

“After much discussion, we amended to eliminate the codes of enforcement,” said Caudill.”We amended that former local agreement to delete codes enforcement, as codes enforcement became a full-time city position.”

This was done to better reflect how much time building inspectors are spending with the county, as opposed to the city.

The city and county will still jointly administer the building inspections, according to Caudill.

The amendments were approved by the commissioners of the city and county.

After this, Wallingford discussed other changes being made to the county and city agreement regarding tourism funds.

According to Wallingford, Maysville Tourism was discussed in the most recent staff meeting. It was decided that the county and city will each pay $5,000 to the tourism board every year. The budget is self-sustaining and will run through a transit room tax within the city.

Statutes would be sent directly to tourism funds, and will not go into the city, or county’s, general fund. This was a concern due to tourism being directly linked to city commissions.

Wallingford said he will revisit this with the county and city attorney about either raising the amount paid or putting a transit room tax in place for the county. The tax would not affect county and city residents but would be paid by tourists in temporary lodging services such as hotels, lodging, Airbnb, VRBO, or local campgrounds.

Issues may arise with the length of tourist stays, as the tax is not permitted to take place if a residency is rented for longer than 30 days.

Other agreements that were not amended and topics in the meeting included:

— Mason County Landfill.

— Maysville-Mason County Recreation Park. There were possible changes, but nothing currently.

— Ambulance services.

— Communications between county and city.

— Maysville-Mason County Emergency Management.

— Maysville-Mason County Industrial Development Authority.