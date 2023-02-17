Home News Do not pass go News Do not pass go February 17, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Brayden Bevins and Taylor Hardin practice their financial skills in a friendly game of Monopoly in their multimedia class. Brayden Bevins and Taylor Hardin practice their financial skills in a friendly game of Monopoly in their multimedia class. View Comments Editor's Picks Mason County Schools implementing new SEL program Ledger Independent - February 17, 2023 The Mason County Board of Education held its monthly meeting on Monday and learned of a new program ‘Bloomsights,’ pinpointing certain needs of students throughout the district. West selected to represent Ky. Senate on commission Ledger Independent - February 17, 2023 FRANKFORT — Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, has appointed State Senator Steve West, R-Paris, to represent the Senate on the Education Commission of the States. Maysville water marked safe from chemical spill Ledger Independent - February 15, 2023 Maysville Utilities Manager Mark Julian wants water customers to know that the city’s water supply is safe to drink. Mission accomplished: Market Street fountain restored Ledger Independent - February 15, 2023 Norbert Gallenstein is a man of his word and a man of action. KU has confirmed office closings Ledger Independent - February 15, 2023 The Kentucky Utilities office in Maysville will be closed, officials with the company said. Load more