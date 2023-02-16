Home News Maybe Phil was wrong News Maybe Phil was wrong February 16, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print This bright yellow jonquil spotted along the Old 68 hill in Maysville could be a sign of an early spring. View Comments Editor's Picks Maysville water marked safe from chemical spill Ledger Independent - February 15, 2023 Maysville Utilities Manager Mark Julian wants water customers to know that the city’s water supply is safe to drink. Mission accomplished: Market Street fountain restored Ledger Independent - February 15, 2023 Norbert Gallenstein is a man of his word and a man of action. KU has confirmed office closings Ledger Independent - February 15, 2023 The Kentucky Utilities office in Maysville will be closed, officials with the company said. Wisecup facing charges in inmate’s death Ledger Independent - February 15, 2023 GEORGETOWN, Ohio — It was Nov. 19, 2022 around 1:30 a.m. when an inmate at Brown County Jail alerted corrections officers that his cell mate, Joshua R. Oetzel, 40, of Bethel, was suffering a medical emergency. Brown County woman charged in infant’s death Ledger Independent - February 13, 2023 GEORGETOWN, Ohio — A Mount Orab, Ohio, woman has been arrested in connection with the September death of an infant, according to information from Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis. Load more