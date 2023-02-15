The Buffalo Trace District Health Department is hosting community Narcan training events in hopes of slowing the opioid crisis in the region.

Harm Reduction and Peer Support Specialist Jamie Whaley and Linkage Navigator Denese Fulton will be leading the training and education, as well as distributing Narcan kits after training has been completed.

Narcan kits consist of naloxone, a treatment that can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. According to www.anthc.org, naloxone removes opioids and heroin from the brain’s opioid receptors. This reverses the effects of the opioid and allows the person to breathe again.

BTDHD has received its kits from the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort and the NIH Heal Initiative. If they are to run out of kits, depending on the turnout for the training, Whaley hopes they will be able to restock.

There will be two training sessions and distributions hosted by BTDHD. On Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. at CrossPoint Community Church in Maysville, the first of the two will take place. There will be a second opportunity on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. in Dover at the city building. These will run for about an hour each, according to Whaley.

In addition to those hosted by BTDHD, the Maysville Hands of Hope Care Center is partnering with BTDHD to provide education, training, and free Narcan kits. This will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from noon to 2 p.m.

“Recently, there’s been a lot more distribution and concerns of opioids. I think people are worried,” said Whaley.

According to Whaley, BTDHD has partnered with the National Alliance for Mental Illness for the Maysville location. Dover has been coordinating with the Regional Prevention Center.

Before Whaley joined BTDHD, Fulton had already been actively involved with the Regional Prevention Center and Dover. According to Fulton, she has been partnering with them for six years.

“We’re trying to partner with what was already being done, and adding to it,” said Fulton.

In previous years, Fulton has provided training similar to the upcoming events for BTDHD. They offered training that has been based on faith, municipal, and business.

Since Mason County Heal Initiative received a Heal Grant, the training is being expanded into rural communities and local businesses.

According to Nicole Harris, founder of Hands of Hope Care Center, they have partnered with BTDHD several times in the past two years. This Narcan training is something that Harris feels the community has needed for a while.

“Since we’ve opened, we serve 30 to 50 people daily,” said Harris. “We always have people asking where they can get Narcan training and kits.”

Harris is unsure how many kits will be available, but she is expecting a lot of people to show up for the training.

According to Whaley, the training and kits will be free of charge. There are no fees that are in place. BTDHD is expecting 30 to 35 people to come, but there is no limited space.