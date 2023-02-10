Fleming-Mason Airport is quickly approaching the end of its latest expansion project, with just mere weeks until parts of it are finalized.

According to Chairman of the Airport Board David Maher, the new hangar project is expected to be complete by March 1. Construction will be finalized within the next week, with the finalization of paperwork and collaborations taking place through the rest of February.

“Overall the project has gone smoothly,” said Maher. “We’ve received great support from Kentucky Aviation as well as local governments in Fleming and Mason County and Flemingsburg and Maysville.”

Maher is appreciative of the efforts that have been put forth by those involved, including Maysville Community and Technical College.

MCTC partnered with the airport in order to establish a new Aviation Maintenance Technology Program. Students enrolled in the program will leave with expertise in the repair, service, overhaul, and inspection of aircraft and engines.

AMT students will be taught and assisted with interpretations of service and technical manuals, procedures put in place regarding testing and equipment usage, diagnosing problems, and following up with necessary repairs. Everything students are taught, will benefit them in their certification exam to become a licensed technician, as required by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Of the total $8 million in grants from the Kentucky Department of Aviation and local funds for the expansion project, the new hangar has received $1.8 million of those funds, according to Maher.

“The Kentucky Department of Aviation Grant has made this possible. We wouldn’t have been able to have gotten this far without it,” said Maher. “We’re excited for the Aviation Maintenance Program to get started.”

Maher hopes that the new hangar partnership, along with upcoming projects, will be seen as one step to keeping local airports known, and in use.

“The support of Fleming and Mason County and the cities have been part of the reason why the airport has been successful all these years,” said Maher. “This is along with the board, of course. The support makes these projects possible.”

“I’m incredibly proud of the expansion project at the Fleming Mason Airport and believe few projects highlight our region better. The Fleming Mason Airport represents a major gateway into our collective communities and is utilized as a best practice within Kentucky,” said Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill. “Not only have they leveraged the grant monies available from the FAA and Kentucky Department of Aviation to fund the project, but we’re leveraging the project with our regional workforce partners in MCTC to provide career ladders into high-demand, high-paying aviation careers.”.

The new hangar project is just one small piece of the large expansion project in works by Fleming-Mason Airport. Other parts of the funding will be used to produce a new runway, airport parking, and lighting. According to Maher, some of these projects will receive more time in the spring, leading into the summer of this year.

“We’ve got a runway safety project coming up in the spring,” said Maher. “Our runway will be shifted in order to meet the safety standards by this summer.”

With the new hangar project in its final stages, Maher hopes it, along with future projects, will attract new students and clients to the area through education opportunities and expansions.