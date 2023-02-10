The Maysville Knights of Columbus annual St. Patrick’s Day Cash Raffle is now underway. The drawing will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the council’s lodge in beautiful downtown Maysville.

Proceeds will allow the Knights to continue their efforts in supporting the community, including its annual holiday meals for those throughout the area.

Cash prizes include $1,500 for first place; $1,000 for second. The third ticket drawn will be worth $500 and the fourth and final ticket will be for $250.

Tickets are available at the following locations: Kenton Station Golf Course, Kentucky Liquor, O’Rourke’s Pub, McKay’s Studio, Tater’s Tavern, Lasting Impressions Salon and Spa, Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio or by contacting any member of the Knights of Columbus. For more information, phone Victor McKay at 606-584-0449.