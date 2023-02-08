Junior Mason Ellis and other Mason County High School JROTC members practice unfolding the garrison flag in preparation for Saturday’s Senior Night at The Fieldhouse. Winter sport athletes will be recognized following the girls game vs. Paris, which starts at 5 p.m., and prior to the boys game vs. Simon Kenton. The choir will perform “My Old Kentucky Home,” followed by the playing of the national anthem. Additionally that evening, the student Y Chapter will host a Chili Dinner fundraiser in the school cafeteria from 4 to 6:30 p.m.