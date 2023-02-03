Home News Night light News Night light February 3, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print The Simon Kenton Bridge at night. The photo was taken from the parking lot near Caproni’s. ❮ ❯ The Simon Kenton Bridge at night. The photo was taken from the parking lot near Caproni’s. View Comments Editor's Picks Moore indicted for human trafficking Ledger Independent - February 3, 2023 GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Dylan Scott Moore, 32, of Winchester, Ohio, was indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Jan. 26. New exhibits on display at KYGMC Ledger Independent - February 3, 2023 The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center has a few new exhibits on display in Wormald Gallery and Calvert Hall. Couple indicted for alleged FOP theft Ledger Independent - February 1, 2023 A couple who served as long-time associate members of the Limestone Chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police has been indicted by a Mason County grand jury for allegedly stealing from the lodge. Showboad lands in Maysville in latest move Ledger Independent - January 27, 2023 The latest leg in the journey of the Showboat Majestic finds it moored on the Ohio River in Maysville’s west end. MCTC Preparing for Spring 2023 Graduation Ceremony Ledger Independent - January 27, 2023 The administration of Maysville Community and Technical College has announced plans for its 2023 graduation ceremony. Load more