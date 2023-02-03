MOUNT OLIVET — On Sunday night, Aletha Thomas was shocked to hear her name called to be crowned US Miss 2023.

Thomas, Robertson County Animal Control Officer and the founder of Purple Paws, a nonprofit organization that distributes donated items to animals in shelters and foster homes, is a 23-year-old pageant and beauty queen from Mount Olivet.

Thomas has been Animal Control Officer at Robertson County Animal Shelter since 2019 and founded Purple Paws in 2022.

Since starting her life as a pageant queen in 2015 as a sophomore at Robertson County High School, Thomas has competed in more than 100 pageants and been awarded more than 50 sashes.

According to Thomas, US Miss is a thrilling title in her career and she is ecstatic to have been chosen.

US Miss is a fairly new national pageant, with the first crowning taking place in 2020.

In 2023, the pageant was hosted in Lake Junaluska, North Carolina. The competition took place over the course of three days, beginning on Friday, Jan. 27, and ending on Sunday, Jan. 29.

The US Miss pageant motto, according to Thomas, is “Be you fully.”

Annually, US Miss allows contestants from each of the 50 states to compete against each other to be crowned US Miss. There are categories for each age group, starting with age three and going through adult age.

Contestants for US Miss are put in hotels located near the competition each year and stay until the crowning has taken place. They are free to socialize with each other and are often excited to do so, according to Thomas.

With her previous experiences and competitors in mind, Thomas felt she had some tough competition to go against.

“I had a lot of hard competition. I was shocked to hear my name called. I couldn’t believe it,” said Thomas. “I was definitely nervous but felt that I did well during the competitions. I am very excited.”

According to Thomas, winning is not merely a title and prize. US Miss title holders will take trips throughout the year to promote the pageant, and fulfill duties to the pageant’s leading nonprofit organization, Give Kids The World.

Later this month, crowned winners will go to Alabama for their first promotional photo shoot for US Miss 2023. In the summer, they will go to Orlando, Fla., for a getaway opportunity to swim with dolphins and have photo opportunities.

This year, US Miss will host a party for Give Kids The World in Kissimmee, Fla. Give Kids The World provides week-long wish vacations to critically ill children and their families at no cost. Thomas and her fellow crowned winners will attend.

Thomas wishes to give advice to future, and current, pageant contenders who may be nervous to start their life as beauty queens.

“Always be yourself and have fun! Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone,” said Thomas. “It could lead to once-in-a-lifetime experiences and opportunities.”

Winners of the US Miss categories will hold and act on their title through this year until new winners are crowned in 2024.

US Miss and Aletha Thomas can be found on Facebook.