Whitney Botkin watches as Ashlee Applegate prepares to practice sutures in her medical interventions class at Mason County High School STEAM Academy.

Whitney Botkin watches as Ashlee Applegate prepares to practice sutures in her medical interventions class at Mason County High School STEAM Academy.

Whitney Botkin watches as Ashlee Applegate prepares to practice sutures in her medical interventions class at Mason County High School STEAM Academy.