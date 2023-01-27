Maysville has been nominated for a Top 10 list by USA Today for the 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

USA Today is a multi-platform news and information media company. Its mission is to serve as a forum for better understanding and unity to help make the country truly united. USA Today delivers content across print, digital, social, and video platforms.

Annually, USA Today holds a voting system for readers to vote on the categories for the year. In 2023, one of the categories is the Best Southern Small Town. There are 10 nominees, two of which are in Kentucky. Maysville and McKee are both nominated. As of Wednesday afternoon, Maysville is sitting in the number five rank and McKee is number 20.

In order for a candidate to be nominated for the awards, they must meet a required minimum overall rating and a number of responses toward nominations.

According to USA Today, candidates are judged on a five-point scale which is then converted to a percentage of excellent, very good, good, fair, and poor. Nominees are chosen by a panel of relevant experts, which include editors of USA Today, editors from 10Best.com, and expert contributors.

Nominations are then displayed on its relevant contest page. Readers are able to vote once the nominations are released. Usually, the nominations are released in mid to late January. According to USA Today, the contest runs for four weeks of voting and closes on the twenty-eighth day at noon. Winners are revealed on a Friday after voting has ended.

In its nominations, USA Today calls Maysville a charming riverside hamlet that is home to many small-town delights. The site goes on to mention popular attractions such as the Russell Theatre, the Washington Opera House, and the Old Pogue Distillery.

Maysville was a vital stop on the Underground Railroad, due to its close proximity to the Ohio River. Maysville is also now home to the National Underground Railroad Museum. According to USA Today, it is a very important attraction and a must-visit for anyone who is interested in learning more about the country’s past.

According to community members on Visit Maysville’s social media post about the nomination, they love their hometown and community. They feel that it is an amazing thing when Maysville receives this type of recognition.

In 2023, voting began on Monday. Voting will end on Monday, Feb. 20. Winners of each category will be announced on Friday, March 3.

Readers can vote once every day until voting closes at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-southern-small-town/maysville-kentucky/.