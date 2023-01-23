Cole Wright, standing, and Grant Owens, along with other Mason County High School HOSA-Future Health Professional members constructed lanyards to donate to Operation Gratitude, an organization that supplies care packages to military and first responders. The lanyard provides five-feet of cord that can be used in emergency situations, such as hanging an IV from a tree or making a sling or a splint, club sponsor Jackie Wolford said. “After making this, I feel like I can go straight into the Navy Seal,” joked Owens after completing the lanyard.