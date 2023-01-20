Jan. 17 Judge Paul E. Craft presiding:

Dusty Carrington, 38, failure to wear a seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, operating on suspended/revoked license, inadequate muffler, status hearing Feb. 21.

Dusty W. Carrington, 38, third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespassing, status hearing Feb. 21.

Dustin Carrington, 38, first-degree possession of heroin, status hearing Feb. 21.

Gregory Lee Caudill, 45, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference Feb. 7.

Tyler D. Kendrick, 39, speeding 26 miles over the limit, no/expired registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, dismissed,

Rodney William Meighen, 29, no/expired registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to wear a seat belt, dismissed.

Angela Thoroughman, 52, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, failure to appear, show cause.

Christopher A. Webb, 35, first-degree criminal trespass, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jeremy Dean Wilson, 35, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jacob Bentley, 40, possession of a controlled substance, pretrial conference Feb. 21.

Terry Brown, 45, failure to register the transfer of a motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference Feb. 21.

Chris Carpenter, 33, theft by failure to make required dispute of property, preliminary hearing Feb. 14.

Christopher Clark, 35, first-degree criminal trespass, pretrial conference Feb. 21.

Nathan Clark, 31, three counts operating suspended/revoked license, failure to produce insurance card, guilty plea entered, fined.

Nathan Clark, 31, leaving the scene of the accident/failure to render aid or assistance, failure to maintain required insurance, guilty plea entered, fined.

Aaron Cooper, 26, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference March 7.

Caleb Fyffe, 25, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, driving on DUI suspended license, two counts operating a motor vehicle under the influence, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference Feb. 21.

Jerry W. Kibler, 34, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, operating on suspended/revoked license, guilty plea entered, fined.

Danielle McCane, 36, public intoxication controlled substance, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Joel Morgan, 39, third-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking, theft by failure to make required dispute of property, pretrial conference Feb. 21.

Selina J. Owens, 55, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, alcohol intoxication in a public place, pretrial conference March 14, trial March 16.

Arnold Ray Ross, 62, two counts of operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of marijuana, failure to surrender revoked operators license, pretrial conference Feb. 21.

Glenn S. Yingling, 27, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., controlled substance prescription not in original container, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jerry Alan Flinders, 41, theft of identity without consent, not guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing Jan. 24.

Letasha R. Scott, 39, first-degree first offense possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, not guilty plea entered, preliminary hearing Jan. 24.

Michael D. Smith, 38, second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication in a public place, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference Feb. 14.

Kayla Lyn Spence, 33, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, first-degree first offense possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, not guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing Jan. 24.