Bethel Baptist Church is hosting a community march in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Sunday, Jan. 15.

MLK Jr. Day is observed on the third Monday of January every year. This year, it is on Jan. 16. The holiday is intended to mark the birthday of King, which was Jan. 15, 1929.

King was a leader in nonviolent activism in the Civil Rights Movement, protesting racial discrimination in federal and state laws. In 1964, King won a Nobel Peace Prize for Civil Rights and Social Justice.

MLK Jr. Day was observed for the first time in 1986. Since 2000, MLK Jr. Day has been celebrated in all 50 states.

In Maysville, all city offices will be closed in observance of the holiday on Monday. According to the City of Maysville, transit will continue to operate as scheduled and garbage will still be picked up in areas which it is meant to run. In Mason County, offices closed for the holiday include Judge-Executive, Treasurer, Animal Shelter, Sheriff’s Office, County Clerk, Road Department, Child Support Office, Recycling Center, PVA, nd Garbage Collection Office. Garbage will be picked up on the normal schedule.

Every year, churches in Maysville host a community march to honor what King did in his time as a civil rights leader. This year, Bethel Baptist is the host church.

On Sunday, Bethel Baptist will begin its march at 1 p.m. This year, the march will begin at Washington Missionary Baptist on Clark Street and conclude at Bethel Baptist on Forest Avenue.

“We always end our march at the host church,” said Linda Thomas of Bethel Baptist Church. “Our program is held at the end of the march in the host church as well.”

The community march is hosted every year as a fundraiser for local scholarship funds. Funds from the scholarship will be given to a local student who attends Mason County High School or St. Patrick High School. The money will be collected during the program following the march. The scholarship is administered by the Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Committee annually.

“The speaker this year is Pastor Terence Taylor. He volunteered to speak as the head of the church,” said Thomas.

Taylor will be the lead speaker of the program. In addition to Taylor’s speaking points, community members will pray, sing songs, and children of Bethel Baptist will read excerpts from some of King’s speeches.

All community members are invited to attend Bethel Baptist’s program and celebrate MLK Jr. Day on Monday at Bethel Baptist Church.