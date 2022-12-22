Home News On call for Christmas News On call for Christmas December 22, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint The Jolly Old Elf himself made an appearance in downtown Maysville Wednesday. The Jolly Old Elf himself made an appearance in downtown Maysville Wednesday. View Comments Editor's Picks Sister of murder investigation suspect has court hearing Ledger Independent - October 31, 2024 MOUNT OLIVET — Telby Fields, sister of Robertson County murder investigation suspect, Torilena Fields, was seen in court on Tuesday, Oct. 30 in regards to a protective order. Day 10: Jim Lally Ledger Independent - October 30, 2024 The Ledger Independent is publishing a 50/50 series featuring 50 things over 50 weeks. During this series, our readers can expect to see different “Local Talents/Artisans” each week. Petition for protective order filed by sister of RC murder suspect Ledger Independent - October 24, 2024 EDITORS NOTE: SOME DETAILS IN THIS STORY MAY BE DIFFICULT TO READ PLEASE PROCEED WITH CAUTION From book to stage: Broomsticks debuts at MCTC Ledger Independent - October 24, 2024 Authors Sean and Katie McHugh will have the opportunity to see their book come to life on stage in partnership with the Maysville Children’s Theatre. Day 9: Loura Robinson Ledger Independent - October 23, 2024 The Ledger Independent is publishing a 50/50 series featuring 50 things over 50 weeks. During this series, our readers can expect to see different “Local Talents/Artisans” each week. Load more