MAYSVILLE CITY COMMISSION

Paula Cokonougher

I have worked for major insurance companies, starting in the industry at entry level and promoted on merit in various positions with my last position as an Executive Market Director. I have a passion for leading others and exceeding goals. I was responsible for for five states across the Mid-Atlantic leading 7 managers with 50 people reporting to them. We worked cohesively to achieve 3.6M in sales goals. Through training and development two of my managers were promoted to executive roles, and 3 account executives into management positions, building top performing teams in the organization. Today I am currently a insurance broker specializing in life, health, Medicare, and tax-free retirement planning.

I’d like to first say I am not a politician, I am a citizen just like each of you. I noticed issues and started to ask questions, noticing wasteful spending to a large degree, and decisions that do not seem to be made for the long vision of Mason County. I want to see growth in Mason County that will allow our youth to continue to grow into successful adults right here at home. I decided to run as Mason run as Mason County Commissioner for First District, I know I can be impactful in in positive way for each of you.

My ability to take charge with discipline and hard work, while teaching , training , and developing large scale teams, being able to relate to various people, being able to ask questions and make tough decisions, while possessing strong business acumen, I believe qualifies me to work honestly and transparently for the citizens for Mason County. I will always strive to preserve he rights and freedoms of all Mason County Citizens.