Catholic Charities recently announced its first mobile food pantry in Mason County.

The mobile food pantry will arrive for its first visit on Nov. 1, from 1-3 p.m.

“Food for Friends” is for Mason County low-income residents and will be held on the 1st Tuesday of every month, a spokesperson for the organization said.

“Food for Friends” is a program of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Covington, in which the group aspires to mirror the love and actions of Jesus Christ, one of the organizars said.

“Food for Friends” is a monthly mobile food pantry that will provide residents from 20 – 40 food items at no cost. These food items, provided by The Emergency Food Assistance Program, will vary from canned goods, rice, pasta, meat and fresh produce, depending on availability.

The pantry will be hosted at the hall at The Maysville Lions Club, 1403 East Second Street in Maysville. The pantry will be a walk-in pantry where those taking part will enter the front door and exit the side door after they have received their food. The organization will have people on hand to assist in loading the groceries into the participant’s car.

Those taking part will need to bring an I.D. proving Mason County residency.

“Food for Friends” has already opened pantries in Grant, Bracken, Owen and Gallatin counties, with plans to open in Pendleton County in the near future.

For more information or questions please contact Mobile Pantry Coordinator John Hehman, by phone at (859) 581-8974 ext. 124, or email at [email protected] .