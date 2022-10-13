Home News Lookout News Lookout October 13, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Simon Kenton seems to be keeping an eye on Maysville as the autumn leaves and a bridge named for him provide a backdrop. Simon Kenton seems to be keeping an eye on Maysville as the autumn leaves and a bridge named for him provide a backdrop. View Comments Editor's Picks Greenwell will lead Comprehend Ledger Indenpendent - October 12, 2022 Melissa Greenwell has been named as chief executive officer for Comprehend Inc., replacing Joseph Gulley. Local student chosen as delegate to Congress of Future Medical Leaders Ledger Indenpendent - October 12, 2022 Paxton Smith, a sophomore at Mason County High School has been named a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders. Wildfire opens season for Years of Farming Ledger Indenpendent - October 10, 2022 FLEMINGSBURG — Years of Farming will be starting its 2022/2023 season on Sunday, Oct. 16with another fantastic show at Double S Entertainment 150 Foster Street at 2 p.m. Local chamber recognized with 2022 Excellence Awards Ledger Indenpendent - October 10, 2022 Local chambers from across the state were recognized at the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives 2022 Annual Dinner on Sept. 28 as part of its Annual Conference. Beshear: Kentuckians Can Work Together to Save Lives Ledger Indenpendent - October 9, 2022 FRANKFORT – Kentucky is promoting Operation Crash Reduction to help drivers and passengers remember the importance of seat belt use and other safe driving practices. Load more