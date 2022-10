Babz Bites: Pumpkin Seeds The fall has fallen upon us. With that have come decreasing temperatures, crunchy leaves, and my personal favorite-the smells and tastes of the season. I love summertime but like most of my readers, I have craved the food and frolic associated with this delicious season. And let’s face it, you don’t feel too inspired when you walk outside and it still feels like July.

Equine pedicure Jon Stacy trims the hooves on this horse at a farm in May’s Lick.

Greenwell will lead Comprehend Melissa Greenwell has been named as chief executive officer for Comprehend Inc., replacing Joseph Gulley.

Feldhaus earns second team All-State honors Jake Feldhaus can add another line to an already impressive freshman resume.

Hixson’s Hoardings —Tidbits, gleaning, and gossip from your Kentucky Gateway Museum Center Museum Scouts usually study the Civil War in the Spring Semester of the school year. With all the Civil War activities going on during the month of October 2022, we have added it to this fall’s schedule. It is always a treat to have Dr. James Shires appear in uniform and talk about Maysville’s connection to the war and other interesting facts to the scouts.

Local student chosen as delegate to Congress of Future Medical Leaders Paxton Smith, a sophomore at Mason County High School has been named a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders.

Hispanic voters trending Red For the last several presidential election cycles, media messaging has been consistent: candidates who capture the Hispanic vote will win.

Wayback Wednesday Classic photo from a store in Minerva. Pictured is Austin Wenz ,Walter Fryman ,Dee Smoot , Albert Snider, Bill Miller Gene O’Neill.