News Honoring Kenton September 28, 2022 Members of the George Mason Chapter SAR held a wreath-laying ceremony honoring Simon Kenton at the statue placed in his honor at Old Washington. The sculpture, a gift of Earl Lanning, was dedicated at the Simon Kenton Festival.