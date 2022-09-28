HOW YOU SEE IT Skip the vote

Maysville awarded grant for riverfront improvements Maysville officials received good news Monday when they learned the city will receive a grant valued at more than $1.5 million.

Cummins Nature Preserve to host Pumpkin Glow Cummins Nature Preserve is hosting its annual ‘Pumpkin Glow’ event on Oct. 28-30, from 7-10 each evening.

Fleming County 4-H Golden Reins Horse Club begins new program The Fleming County 4-H Golden Reins Horse Club will begin the new program year at our Horse Club Kickoff Club Meeting, October 11, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Fleming County Extension Office.

Two face multiple charges in Bracken BROOKSVILLE — A Bracken County grand jury met earlier this month and returned several indictments.

Candidates answer voter questions at upcoming forum Election Day is right around the corner and while you’ve seen the candidates’ signs everywhere and some have been campaigning for months, how much do you really know about these individuals?

Are you cool with surveillance cameras? At my day job, we recently underwent a major upgrade of our security cameras.

GOP pins hopes on “Commitment to America” With seven weeks remaining before the 2022 midterm election, Republicans and Democrats have drawn their battle lines and staked out what each party considers their opponents’ political vulnerabilities.

MCIT field announced After making its return for the first time in 13 years, the Mason County Invitational Tournament will be back again in December at The Fieldhouse.