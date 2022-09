Maysville’s History in Hollywood Horror There will be food, drinks, and ghosts… and perhaps, even a few paintings.

Letters for candidates, issues welcomed The Ledger Independent welcomes letters to the editor in support of political candidates or ballot issues.

Pioneer Days Rev. Justin and Lora Smith, at Aberdeen Pioneer Days at Riverview Baptist Church. Rev. Don Owens is minister.

Lewis County District Court Sept. 22, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Getting a big head Mason County High School senior and engineering student Owen Stice holds an enlarged image of football player Jackson Jones. Stice and his classmates created fatheads of players in preparation for Friday’s game, the first to be played on the field’s new surface.

Immigration a top issue again ahead of the midterms Immigration has muscled its way into the top four issues in the midterm elections, joining inflation, cost of living, violent crime and abortion rights as potential turning points in the control of Congress. Its emergence has come amid accusations of hypocrisy and inhumane treatment, as well as threats of criminal investigations.

Taking A Left-Hand Turn Into Handedness Last Saturday I noticed that everybody on shift, myself included, were left-handed. Which got me thinking – is the tide turning toward dominance by the minority handedness?

America’s foreigner flood, spread the love around Nearly five million foreign nationals have entered the United States since Biden became President. Some people call them undocumented immigrants, some call them unauthorized immigrants, many call them illegal immigrants. If they were entering the country legally with proper documentation then we would call them documented immigrants or legal immigrants.