First National Bank of Brooksville would like to announce that Steven T. “Buddy” Hamilton retired as President of the First National Bank of Brooksville on Aug. 31, 2022, after 39 years of service. Hamilton will still remain the chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors appointed Haley Clark to fill the position of president as of Sept. 1, 2022. Haley was appointed CEO of First National Bank three years ago when Buddy retired. Throughout the past three years, Buddy continued to work part-time and retained the title of president to ensure a smooth transition as part of the bank’s established successive management plan.

Haley has been an employee of First National Bank for 10 years, and has served as senior loan officer and CEO. She has a bachelor degree in accounting and an MBA in finance. She completed the Kentucky Bankers Association Banking School in 2017 and the Graduate School of Banking at LSU in 2021.

Haley is a lifelong resident of Bracken County. She is the daughter of Wilma Jean Smith and the late Donald Paul Smith. She and her husband, Joshua Clark, have four children, Joslynn, Nolan, Emma, and Bria Clark.