The Limestone Academic League began its 38th season of competition on Thursday, Sept. 15.
This year the league has 10 high school teams and eight middle school teams: Schools represented include Mason County, Fleming County, Lewis County, St. Patrick, Bracken County, Robertson County, Bath County, Montgomery County, Clark County and Rowan County.
Results of league matches include:
High School
Varsity
Lewis County 22, Mason County 16
LEWIS COUNTY (22) – Ethan Johnson 6, Thomas Broughton 5, Josie Ervin 2, Grant Lumpkins 1. BONUS: 8.
MASON COUNTY (16) – Evan Smith 4, Brenna Darnell 4, Sam Clarke 4. BONUS: 4.
Halftime score: Lewis County 10, Mason County 8.
Fleming County 29, Bath County 9
FLEMING COUNTY (29) – Daniel Manning 11, Kiley Robinson 5, Logan Norris 3, Braydon McKee 2. BONUS: 9.
BATH COUNTY (9) – Izzy Hughes 3, Twyla Wilson 1. BONUS: 5.
Halftime score: Fleming County 14, Bath County 4.
Bracken County 18, Robertson County 9
ROBERTSON COUNTY (9) – Dylan Mattox 3, Kate Buckler 2, Oliver Brown 1. BONUS: 3.
BRACKEN COUNTY (18) – Caine Cummins 10, Jake Truesdell 3, Thomas Rudd 2, Maddie Irish 1. BONUS: 2
Halftime score: Bracken County 10, Robertson County 6.
Rowan County 22, St. Patrick 6
ROWAN COUNTY (22) – Nathan Hogg 9, Ben Cosgriff 4, Logan Harrod 1, Nathan Jones 1, Nathan Smith 1. BONUS: 6.
ST. PATRICK (6) – Jacob Berry 3, Gabe Sammons 1. BONUS: 2.
Halftime score: Rowan County 11, St. Patrick 3.
Clark County 17, Montgomery County 5
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (5) – Ethan Hill 2, Adelaide Turner 1, Evan Campbell 1. BONUS: 1.
CLARK COUNTY (17) – Barbara Sheehan 7, Megan Collins 2, Carolyn Meyer 2. BONUS: 6.
Halftime score: Clark County 9, Montgomery County 2.
Junior Varsity
Lewis County 22, Mason County 14
LEWIS COUNTY (22) – Ethan Lung 10, Gabe Applegate 3, Matthew Lung 2. BONUS: 7
MASON COUNTY (16) – Sam Clarke 4, Evan Smith 4, Bridgette Applegate 1, Bailey Boone 1. BONUS: 4.
Halftime score: Lewis County 12, Mason County 5.
Fleming County 22, Bath County 11
FLEMING COUNTY (22) – Lucas Campbell 5, Kate Wheeler 3, Maria Mitchell 2, Lucas Kater 1, Leo Hernandez 1, Ally Weinert 1. BONUS: 9.
BATH COUNTY (3) – Izzy Hughes 5, Twyla Wilson 2, Kiara Little 1.
Halftime score: Fleming County 11, Bath County 5.
Bracken County 11, Robertson County 10
ROBERTSON COUNTY (10) – Lexi England 4, Oliver Brown 2, Kate Buckler 2. BONUS: 2.
BRACKEN COUNTY (11) – Maddie Irish 3, Karlee Hamilton 2, Audrey Cooper 1. BONUS: 5.
Halftime score: Bracken County 10, Robertson County 1.
Rowan County 29, St. Patrick 9
ROWAN COUNTY (29) – Ryan Yang 11, Caleb Allen 5, Hannah Workman 3, Aidan Emerson 1. BONUS: 9.
ST. PATRICK (9) – Gabe Sammons 5, Joshua Berry 1. BONUS: 3.
Halftime score: Rowan County 13, St. Patrick 6.
Montgomery County 18, Clark County 1
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (18) – Corbin Pellegrinelli 5, Carson Howard 4, Carter Weil 4, Cooper Mills 1. BONUS: 4.
CLARK COUNTY. (1) – BONUS: 1.
Halftime Score: Montgomery County 9, Clark County 1.
Middle School
Varsity
Rowan County 27, St. Patrick 7
ROWAN COUNTY (27) – Brody Kidd 14, Sawyer Rodgers 3, Anthony Lin 1. BONUS: 9.
ST. PATRICK (7) – Sophia Mitchell 2, Hope Comer 2. BONUS: 3.
Halftime score: Rowan County 17, St. Patrick 2.
Bath County 16, Simons 10
BATH COUNTY (16) – Trey Thomas 9, Madison Chambers 3, Hez Crouch 1, Emma Johnson 1. BONUS: 2.
SIMONS (10) – Tyson Wells 3, Blake Bradley 1, Alayna Hunt 1. BONUS: 5.
Halftime score: Bath County 9, Simons 5.
Junior Varsity
Simons 18, Bath County 17 (double overtime)
SIMONS (18) – Alayna Doyle 4, Audrey Plank 3, Blake Bradley 3. BONUS: 8.
BATH COUNTY (17) – Emma Johnson 3, Emma Conyers 3, Rogan Alderman 2, Blake Sparks 1, Nikki Horn 1, Sasha Johnson 1, Jensen Hardin 1. BONUS: 5.
Halftime Score: Bath County 10, Simons 4.
Rowan County 37, St. Patrick 1
ROWAN COUNTY (37) – Hattie Litton 8, Brigham Cosgriff 6, Levi Small 6, Brody Kidd 3. BONUS: 14.
ST. PATRICK (1) – Natalie Mitchell 1. BONUS: 0.
Halftime score: Rowan County 18, St. Patrick 1.