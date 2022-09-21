What is Food Insecurity & How Do We Overcome It? Food insecurity is having a lack of regular access to healthy and nutritious food that is necessary for normal growth and development. In 2020, an estimated one in eight Americans were food insecure, equating to over 38 million Americans, including almost 12 million children. Due to the widespread economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, food insecurity has increased drastically in America over recent years, leaving unemployed, furloughed and reduced-time workers struggling to put food on the table.

THE AMISH COOK I loved the suggestions you tossed back on what you enjoy hearing me write about.

Voting important part of democracy Dear editor,

Shall we toast the 40th anniversary of ‘Cheers’? My brother and I rarely saw eye-to-eye about TV viewing choices in our teens and twenties, but we were both among the handful of people who imbibed the hilarity of a sitcom that NBC unleashed upon an unresponsive world on September 30, 1982.

What the law says about governors and migrants Hillary Clinton, Yale Law School ’73, said on MSNBC that sending 50 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard was “literally human trafficking” by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Harvard Law School, ‘05. The MSNBC co-host, Joe Scarborough, University of Florida School of Law ‘90, accused DeSantis of using innocent people as political pawns.

On the Sidewalk I met Betty sitting outside on the sidewalk.

Water Your Plants in Fall The next few weeks are a critical time to water your landscape, particularly your evergreen shrubs and trees. A thorough soaking during late September and October will help your trees and shrubs thrive, and may well save them from winter damage or even death.

May The Bird Of Paradise Fly Up Your Nose And Other Curses Sure, there have been curses inflicted upon mankind throughout the ages, but today’s headline, a lyric from the Little Jimmy Dickens 1965 novelty song has to be one of the best maledictions ever uttered.