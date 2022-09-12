Kentucky AP Prep Football Polls LOUISVILLE — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Royals, Lady Royals place 3rd at 2A state tourney The Mason County boys and girls golf teams finished third at the Kentucky 2A state tournament at Owensboro Country Club on Monday.

Traffic jam The Ohio River at Augusta was a busy spot on Saturday. The Showboat Majestic, which had been docked in New Richmond, passes by the moored American Countess riverboat with private boats all around.

MRMC offers new cardiology service Meadowview Regional Medical Center is now offering new services to cardiology patients – Shockwave Medical Intravascular Lithotripsy for calcific lesions pre-stenting.

Manchester girl joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club GEORGETOWN, Ohio – Manchester, Ohio, resident Myiah Eversole joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club recently after her safety belt saved her from sustaining life-threatening injuries.

Early morning hike brings solitude to Natural Bridge One day this summer, my husband and I returned to one of our favorite state parks, Natural Bridge State Resort Park in Slade, Kentucky. Not the only nature enthusiasts who appreciate its beauty or the uniqueness of its features, we often find ourselves sharing the park with many others.

MFD cadets are future firefighters The Maysville Fire Department conducted a summer cadet program beginning in June.

Mason County District Court Sept. 7, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Robertson County District Court Sept. 7, Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. Presiding: