Join us Friday, September 16 from noon to 8 p.m., at 11 West Second Street in Maysville, for the most popular food truck in the midwest.

Founded by two chefs who wanted to break free from the corporate world the Naughty Lobstah! was the most popular of three food truck concepts started during the pandemic.

Starting in 2018 with a lobster, a food truck and a dream they provided a food item not readily available in the midwest. The chefs Tyler Armentrout and Brian “Tator” Edwards, decided to put their own spin on classic lobster favorites and the concept took off. Not only is the food amazing, but the staff makes it a complete experience.

Fan favorites include: The Wicked Roll: warm buttered lobster, guacamole salsa, with a spicy mayo combination that will make you a believer. The Alaskan Roll: holds its own in the line up that includes warm buttered lobster, smoked salmon, cream cheese and dill on a toasted bun.

Join the Kenton Crew for a day and evening of amazing food. Stop in Kenton for the perfect cocktail to compliment your food.