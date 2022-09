14 indicted by Brown County grand jury GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Fourteen individuals were indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas recently.

Reflections The American Countess was relfected in the water of the Ohio River after she pulled into Limestone Landing on Friday.

MCTC kicks off fall semester with events for students, faculty and staff The Fall 2022 semester is underway at Maysville Community and Technical College. Students as well as faculty and staff were greeted with kickoff events to help mark off the start of classes.

What does Dr. Glenn Mollette have on his mind this week.

NASA aims for launch of new moon rocket after fixes today CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA aimed for a Saturday launch of its new moon rocket, after fixing fuel leaks and working around a bad engine sensor that foiled the first try.

Senior Trip Members of the Senior Saints visited The Ledger Independent this week and learned about the newspaper’s operation from Publisher Rod Baker.

Robertson County District Court Aug. 31, Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. Presiding:

Apparent assassination attempt against VP roils Argentina BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — As Argentina’s powerful Vice President Cristina Fernández stepped from her car outside her apartment building and began shaking hands with a throng of a well-wishers, a man came forward with a gun, put it just inches from her face and pulled the trigger with a distinct click.