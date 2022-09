What does Dr. Glenn Mollette have on his mind this week.

NASA aims for launch of new moon rocket after fixes today CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA aimed for a Saturday launch of its new moon rocket, after fixing fuel leaks and working around a bad engine sensor that foiled the first try.

Senior Trip Members of the Senior Saints visited The Ledger Independent this week and learned about the newspaper’s operation from Publisher Rod Baker.

Robertson County District Court Aug. 31, Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. Presiding:

Apparent assassination attempt against VP roils Argentina BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — As Argentina’s powerful Vice President Cristina Fernández stepped from her car outside her apartment building and began shaking hands with a throng of a well-wishers, a man came forward with a gun, put it just inches from her face and pulled the trigger with a distinct click.

Glockenspiel tells Munich’ story — on the hour (EDITOR’S NOTE: Marjorie Appelman is taking off this week and we are publishing an encore of a previous column. Enjoy)

Maysville Lions Club hold monthly meeting Maysville Lions Club members met Thursday, September 1, with President Robbie Detro calling the meeting to order by leading members in the devotional before the meal, and Dallas Doyle leading the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

Lower US job gain in August could aid Fed’s inflation fight WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added a healthy number of jobs last month, yet slowed their hiring enough to potentially help the Federal Reserve in its fight to reduce raging inflation.