A putto on the Mariensaule in Munich, Germany, represents the defeat of pestilence.

Outside of New Town Hall in Munich, Germany’s Marienplatz is a popular location to gather.

A stained-glass window is a feature of The New Town Hall in Munich, Germany.

Long before my husband and I reached the square, we could sense an enthusiastic energy exuding from its direction. Enlivened voices escalated in proportion with the growing crowds moving on the sidewalk in the same direction as us.

We were all making our way to Marienplatz, the center of Munich, Germany, as we had only a few minutes to spare before the noon playing of the Glockenspiel.

A huge mechanical clock, the 260-foot tower has two tiers, or stages, featuring over 40 bells and 30 life-sized figures that recount significant moments in Munich’s history.

Reenacted on the top level of the clock is a celebration of the 16th-century royal wedding of Duke Wilhelm the V. More specifically, a joust that was the highlight of the two-week long celebration held in the square. Before the two knights appear on their horses, they are preceded by a procession of jesters.

The bottom features colorfully-clad barrel makers dancing to celebrate the end of a plague in hopes of enticing frightened citizens to leave their homes and return to the streets.

Although originally known as Schrannenplatz, Marienplatz has been the city’s center since its founding in 1158.

While much of the square was destroyed during World War II, the Bavarian capital elected to devote its rebuilding efforts to replicate Munich’s appearance prior to its destruction, unlike other German cities that employed more modern styles.

And since the height of new buildings was limited, the original skyline, including the famous onion domes of Marienkirche, is still visible from the square.

Historic buildings, including the restored Old Town Hall and the New Town Hall, Neues Rathaus, surround the square. The Glockenspiel was an early-1900s addition to the New Town Hall.

Also featured prominently in Marienplatz, or Mary’s Square, is a statue of the Virgin Mary. In thanksgiving for surviving the Thirty Years’ War with Sweden, the city erected the statue in 1638. A gesture of public faith.

St. Mary’s Column, or Mariensaule, supports the gilded bronze image of Mary, who stands atop a crescent moon. Four putti, one on each of the four corners of the column’s base, represent the city’s battles with war, pestilence, hunger and heresy. They were added in 1641.

During World War II, the statue was removed for storage and then re-erected in 1945. It had been renamed to honor Our Lady in 1854.

