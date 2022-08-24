FLEMINGSBURG — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said recently that Lewis County Fiscal Court will receive $18,260 in County Road Aid emergency funds for slide repairs on Cooper Fork Road.

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Lewis County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

The funding will be used for slide repairs on Cooper Fork Road (CR 1213) just west of Kentucky 377 in southern Lewis County.

The Lewis County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.