Fleming holds inaugural student-athlete leadership conference High school athletics play a big part in people’s lives.

Feldhaus, Owens get wins, Royals win Cooper Classic Grant Owens picked up medalist honors on Monday for his second win of the season at the Ashland Invitational, Jake Feldhaus got his first career win on Tuesday at the Cooper Classic as the Royals also took home the team title.

Shelter Dogs of the Week MAYSVILLE— Growing up with a dog enriches a child’s life in so many ways. Not only can they be best friends, but children who have pets in their lives often have happier mindsets.

Voter registration rebounding in Kentucky Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that voter registration continues to rebound after two years of stasis, with 8,486 new voters added in June.

A little night music A large crowd gathered Saturday on Lower Market Street in downtown Maysville near O’Rourke’s Pub. to celebrate another successful Paddlefest. Music was provided by Nickell Alley Band.

Seminar about VA benefits hosted by Kenton Pointe Kenton Pointe Assisted Living Center invites the public to join them for a free seminar to learn more about the Veterans Aid and Attendance Benefit on August 10 at 2 p.m.

Royals, Cracraft take first at home invitational Trey Cracraft didn’t really pick up the game of golf until his freshman year.

Find Simple Refreshment “He provides rain for the earth; he sends water on the countryside.” Job 5:10