Home News A little night music News A little night music August 1, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print A large crowd gathered Saturday on Lower Market Street in downtown Maysville near O’Rourke’s Pub. to celebrate another successful Paddlefest. Music was provided by Nickell Alley Band. A large crowd gathered Saturday on Lower Market Street in downtown Maysville near O’Rourke’s Pub. to celebrate another successful Paddlefest. Music was provided by Nickell Alley Band. View Comments