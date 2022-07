Mason County District Court July 20, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Royals win at Eagle Trace, Owens claims first in playoff MOREHEAD — Entering the 2022 KHSAA golf season having won the last two regional titles, Mason County still has the target on their back despite losing three seniors.

Commissioners say no large-scale solar in city Maysville City Commission approved the first reading this week of a solar ordinance that will prohibit any industrial solar installations within city limits.

Candidate visits Maysville Democrat candidate for Congress Matt Lehman meets constituents during a visit to Maysville on Thursday.

Tollesboro Lions Club rally was a success On Sunday, July 17, following the Tollesboro Lions Club parade, the club hosted a community rally for Clinton Applegate at the Tollesboro Lions Club.

Dishing The Dirt About Dirt I got dirty Tuesday. It was the first time since…since…seriously – I have no idea. I am looking for a little help here! It’s not that I am loath to get a little soil under my fingernails. Okay, maybe it is.

Taylor and Draper were recognized by the local Coast Guard Auxillary for their achievements When you hear “Coast Guard,” a picture of an expansive and wavy ocean comes to mind. But since the Ohio River is considered “federal waters,” boaters must comply with the same U.S. Coast Guard requirements.