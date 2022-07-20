Sherry Hasson, the founder of SGA Charter School and the MACILOS program, has completed her new book “I’m Not an Alligator”: a gripping and potent journey of self-discovery.

Hasson will be at Kenton Stories with Spirit on Thursday, from 4-8 p.m. She will be reading from her book and signing copies. Children are encouraged to attend and will enjoy treats of cookies.

“’Who am I?’ Trying to figure out where we fit in society, in terms of acceptance and interaction with our peers has long been a challenge throughout the generations,” Sherry Hasson said. “Protecting one’s heritage while assimilating to a diverse twenty-first century population can be a struggle when searching for one’s racial and ethnic connection.”

Published by Page Publishing, Sherry Hasson’s tale is about Crocker, a crocodile who has always been told his entire life that he was a crocodile. After being teased by his fellow crocodiles, who say he is really an alligator, Crocker has an identity crisis and goes on a search to figure out his true heritage.

To discover who he really is, Crocker consults alligators to figure out if he is really more like them. In the process, Crocker inherits a world full of acceptance and love from his friends, who reaffirm that it does not matter whether Crocker is a crocodile or an alligator; he is who he is no matter what.