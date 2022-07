Buser expresses commitment, ready to get back at it Commitment was a recurring word in Paula Buser’s introductory press conference on Monday as she was officially introduced as the next coach of the Mason County girls’ basketball program.

The faces of determination Both handler and calf were focused on the task at hand during recent competition at the Admas County Fair.

MCTC Campuses Planning Fall Open House MAYSVILLE — The campuses of Maysville Community and Technical College will host open houses for Fall semester students.

Peoples Bank of Kentucky breaks ground on a home site in Tollesboro FLEMINGSBURG — Peoples Bank of Kentucky celebrated the groundbreaking of the permanent home of the Tollesboro branch located at 420 Lions Club Road with a community-focused event on Thursday, July 7.

Richmond holds off Liles, wins Laurel Oaks Classic It was a stroke play tournament, but Corey Richmond and Logan Liles virtually turned the 30th edition of the Laurel Oaks Classic into match play on Sunday.

Fleming County District Court July 14, Judge Elizabeth Chandler Presiding:

Birthday greetings from Italy The email arrived this week on my husband’s birthday, just as it has the past two years: Ciao Steve Appelman, this is a beautiful day. We just wanna say Joyful Birthday!!!

Bracken County District Court July 12, Judge Elizabeth Chandler Presiding:

Family spreads awareness for daughter’s rare illness In 2011, Holly O’Brien, a Maysville resident, lived every parent’s worst nightmare when she lost her 1-year-old daughter to an unknown disease; now she is facing the nightmare again with her 4-month-old daughter, Eden.