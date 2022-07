Continuous friction testing this week on state highways FLEMINGSBURG – Northeast Kentucky motorists should watch for slow-moving survey trucks on I-64 and other state highways next week for “continuous friction testing” of pavement.

OSHA Georgetown Post investigating crash WEST UNION, Ohio — The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a one-vehicle serious injury crash that occurred on Ohio 136 near Zane Trace Road in Liberty Township, Adams County, Ohio.

Airport project underway Construction is underway on the $8 million expansion project at the Fleming-Mason Airport.

Mason included in WAVE 2 of UK program LEXINGTON — The University of Kentucky’s $87 million HEALing Communities Study to address the opioid epidemic in Kentucky is expanding to more communities across the commonwealth.

Dead period ends, fall sports begin preparations Time for preparations to begin.

Summary of Maysville Lions Club monthly meeting Members of the Maysville Lions Club met Thursday, July 7 with incoming President Robbie Detro presiding.

High-tunnel at Mason County Detention Center is producing The high-tunnel installed at the Mason County Detention Center in May of 2021 is a rousing success; yielding an abundance of various types of produce.

Mason County Property Transfers Edwin M. Rust II and Haley N. Rust to Thomas McQueen, 8069 Stonelick Road, $115,000.