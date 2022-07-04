Babz Bites: Blistered Shishito Peppers with Sriracha Aioli What an incredible holiday weekend. My family reunion began last week and it still hasn’t stopped. Relatives have arrived and left. A few canceled flights, extended trips and thankfully some are still here. I honestly haven’t wanted it to end. It’s really wonderful to say that about my family. There are certainly times that haven’t been so smooth. But we were all just so happy to get to be together. We spent much needed quality time eating, laughing, crying and eating some more.

Shelter Dogs of the Week MAYSVILLE — Are you looking for a perfect partner to share your life with? Someone who’s loyal, attractive and likes to play? Then come on over to the Mason County Animal Shelter and ask to meet Prince Phillip. You’ll be impressed with the black labrador’s good manners and friendly personality. He’s the quintessential family dog and is well-behaved enough to fit in with an older pet parent or a family with young children. He’s been in the shelter for several weeks and has been treated for some breathing issues, but this trooper is on the mend. Prince Phillip needs some love and he’s hoping you’re the one to give it to him.

Give me a break Maysville Projects Coordinator David Hord, along with Craig Brammer and employees of Allied Pump work to repair a water main leak last week in downtown Maysville.

Maze named FCH Mercy winner FLEMINGSBURG — Fleming County Hospital recently announced that Sandra Maze, has been recognized as the facility’s 2022 Mercy Award winner.

Holbrook receives vote of confidence from Robertson board. MOUNT OLIVET — Superintendent Sanford Holbrook continues to earn high marks following his seventh year as head of Robertson County Schools, officials said.

Hazelrigg retires, Hunt succeeds at Fleming-Mason FLEMINGSBURG — The Board of Directors of Fleming-Mason Energy recenlty announced that Brandon Hunt, manager of engineering and operations, will become the co-op’s eighth president and CEO in its 84-year history.

Tyler Lippert takes home Firecracker Kenton Station Golf Course