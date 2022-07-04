Home News Give me a break News Give me a break July 4, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Maysville Projects Coordinator David Hord, along with Craig Brammer and employees of Allied Pump work to repair a water main leak last week in downtown Maysville. Maysville Projects Coordinator David Hord, along with Craig Brammer and employees of Allied Pump work to repair a water main leak last week in downtown Maysville. View Comments Maysville clear sky enter location 23.8 ° C 24.7 ° 22.8 ° 94 % 1.5kmh 0 % Wed 34 ° Thu 28 ° Fri 28 ° Sat 28 ° Sun 25 °