MOUNT OLIVET — Independence Day celebrations in Robertson County will be on July 2, starting at 5 p.m. with the fireworks show finale at 11 p.m.

Vending booths and a bouncy house will be open at 5 p.m. and residents are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Parade line-up is behind Family Dollar at 5 p.m. with the parade beginning at 5:30 p.m.

There will be a few shows, races and tournaments throughout the day starting with the baby show in city park at 6:30 p.m.; registration at 6 p.m.

Following the baby show there will be a terrapin race at 7 p.m. with registration starting after the parade.

There will also be a frog leap contest; a corn-hole tournament; a pie-eating contest and the Skeeter Creek band will provide live music from 8-11 p.m.

The day of fun festivities will end with a fireworks show at 11 p.m.

For those needing more information contact Stephanie Holbrook at 606-206-9177.