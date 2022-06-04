River Royalty The American Countess docked in Maysville on Friday where passengers toured the city and visited local shops and restaurants.

Columbus art district offers weekend get-away At just over a two-hour drive from here, Columbus, Ohio, is a comfortable distance for a day or weekend trip. Of its many neighborhoods, my husband and I have enjoyed a few.

Sapp named MRMC Mercy Award winner Meadowview Regional Medical Center recently announced that Sherri Sapp, RN, has been recognized as the facility’s 2022 Mercy Award winner.

Sometimes Even Spell Check Gets It Worng Rod and I were enjoying a cappuccino at the Parc Cafe the other day when I noticed a copy of “Sacred Architecture” in the magazine rack. Transposing letters is a habit of mine which I use to amuse and annoy family and friends.

When pandemic money talks – democracy walks The United Nations, The World Health Organization, The World Economic Forum, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, The Rockefeller Foundation, The World Bank, The International Money Fund, The Federal Reserve, the government leaders of myriad countries, and the list of powerful elites goes on and on – dished out money like it was sand during the COVID-19 lockdowns, after the lockdowns, and the deceptive money continues to flow.

The hero of heaven stepped down “The Son is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn over all creation. For in him all things were created: things in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or powers or rulers or authorities; all things have been created through him and for him. He is before all things, and in him all things hold together. And he is the head of the body, the church; he is the beginning and the firstborn from among the dead, so that in everything he might have the supremacy. For God was pleased to have all his fullness dwell in him, and through him to reconcile to himself all things, whether things on earth or things in heaven, by making peace through his blood, shed on the cross. Once you were alienated from God and were enemies in your minds because ofyour evil behavior. But now he has reconciled you by Christ’s physical body through death to present you holy in his sight, without blemish and free from accusation—if you continue in your faith, established and firm, and do not move from the hope held out in the gospel. This is the gospel that you heard and that has been proclaimed to every creature under heaven, and of which I, Paul, have become a servant. Colossians 1:15-23

Road work scheduled in Robertson A resurfacing project on U.S. 68 (Paris-Maysville Road) in Robertson County will start June 6, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.