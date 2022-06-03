Home News Up, up and away News Up, up and away June 3, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Work continues on the redevelopment of the old Southern States building in downtown Maysville. Teams from Hesler Construction and Blacks Welding worked to remove the old corn grinders and bins from the structure through the roof via crane. Work continues on the redevelopment of the old Southern States building in downtown Maysville. Teams from Hesler Construction and Blacks Welding worked to remove the old corn grinders and bins from the structure through the roof via crane. View Comments Maysville clear sky enter location 19.2 ° C 19.9 ° 15 ° 45 % 2.1kmh 0 % Sat 25 ° Sun 27 ° Mon 29 ° Tue 25 ° Wed 23 °