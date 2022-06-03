Cats have been our companions for more than 10,000 years. Their relationship with humans began in the Fertile Crescent area of western Asia. The main reason humans and cats got together was because of rodents. As we all know, felines like to catch them and they’re pretty good at it too. Even today, we’re still employing them to hunt down those pesky vermin that spread diseases from the fleas, ticks and mites that take up residence on them. Rodents also like to eat our food stores and chew up just about anything they can sink their teeth into.

Throughout written history, cats have been by our sides, very much the same way dogs and horses have been, providing a service in exchange for some food. Over time though, these animals turned the tables on humans, and somewhere along the way, we began catering more and more to their needs. Perhaps it’s because our ancestors recognized their intelligence or because they were majestic animals, and oh-so-cute as babies. Like dogs and horses, cats became our companion animals and even though they’re still employed around the world to keep the rodent population down, they’re just as likely to be sitting on our lap while we watch T.V. as prowling around dark places looking for scurrying creatures.

The great thing about cats when comparing them to other pets is their independence. They’re lower maintenance than dogs and they don’t cost as much as horses. I’ll leave rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters for another day.

Cats clean themselves and don’t require entertainment or exercise. They really are the perfect pets. And nothing compares to watching a fluffy kitten streaking across the house and bouncing around with seemingly velcro paws. If you already love cats, you know exactly what I’m talking about. If you aren’t convinced, maybe you need to experience the thrill of cat ownership yourself.

The MCAS has several litters of loveable kittens and a few adult cats available. They’re ready for their furever homes and they need your help spreading the word.

If you’ve been thinking about adopting a precious kitten or sweet-natured mature cat, look no further and visit the shelter today. There’s a bunch of whiskered faces waiting to greet you.

To find the newest addition to your family, take a trip on over to the shelter at 301 River Drive in Maysville. Shelter hours are noon – 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday; noon – 6 p.m. on Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Arrangements for special visiting hours are available upon request. The phone number is 606-564-6067. You can also contact Bill Howell or Walter Teegarden at [email protected] for inquiries.

If you can’t adopt, please consider donating to www.tinyurl.com/hsbtgive to spay or neuter a shelter cat or dog or to provide items the shelter animals need. The Humane Society of Buffalo Trace offers $50 vouchers to assist with the cost of spaying/neutering your pet. You can access their online spay/neuter application at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, you can visit the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace’s Facebook page.