Ohio River Way makes stop in Vanceburg A group of dedicated canoe paddlers visited Vanceburg Tuesday as a stop on the newly established Ohio River Way, a 250-mile trek along the Ohio River beginning at Portsmouth, Ohio and extending to Louisville.

Local students to attend GSA The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts kicks off its 35th Anniversary class this summer with a class doubled in size from previous years, thanks to supplemental funding from the Kentucky Department of Education.

We need to address the ‘why’ in mass shootings In the wake of every mass killing in this country, politicians do what politicians do, which is to circle their respective wagons and offer solutions that fail to get to the heart of the issue.

The Supreme Court rules against humanity I’ve been in favor of the death penalty since I first knew what it was. I suppose it has something to do with my sense of justice: if you take a life, which is really the only time the death penalty is imposed, you owe a life. That also conflicts somewhat with my Catholic upbringing that teaches all life is precious, but humans have our convenient blind spots, and mine was capital punishment.

Throwback Thursday Jim Striplin, a KHSAA individual state golf champion in 1972 for Mason County. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Courthouse clean-up Cpl. Craig Thompson and inmates from the Mason County Detention Center assist Mason County maintenance personnel Dewight Ruark with the landscaping around the old courthouse.

Gatton Academy Selects Class for 2024 The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky has selected 101 Kentucky sophomores for the Class of 2024.

Growing up in a world of childhood worries The only worry I had was that Old Man Miller might be hiding out behind the shed trying to catch us running through his garden when we played “Tag” in our back yards.