A ceremony honoring fallen officers Danny Hay and Anson Blake Tribby was held recently at the Cox Building in downtown Maysville for National Polic Wee. The Maysville Police Department honor guard conducted a wreath presentation.

A ceremony honoring fallen officers Danny Hay and Anson Blake Tribby was held recently at the Cox Building in downtown Maysville for National Polic Wee. The Maysville Police Department honor guard conducted a wreath presentation.

A ceremony honoring fallen officers Danny Hay and Anson Blake Tribby was held recently at the Cox Building in downtown Maysville for National Polic Wee. The Maysville Police Department honor guard conducted a wreath presentation.