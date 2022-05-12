The Kindergarten class at Straub Elementary performed their musical, “Oh, The Places You’ll Go,” Tuesday afternoon in the school gymnasium.
Submitted by Hayley Rust
Baseball anyone? Silver Sluggers Traveling Team kneeling and praying before each of their games.
Submitted by Teresa Arn
Morning sunrise in the country. Isn’t that breathtaking?
Submitted by Mary Carl
These two beauties at Green Valley Stables posed for a photo while waiting for the Derby to begin on Saturday.
Submitted by Jennifer Donahue
The Silver Sluggers Traveling Team in action!
Submitted by Teresa Arn
Flooding on State Route 41 last Friday
Submitted by Chad Shelton
Mama duck and her ducklings by the lake on hole one at Laurel Oaks Golf Course
Submitted by Jeff Frodge