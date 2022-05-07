Honoring Mike Denham Former State Rep. Mike Denham, a longtime supporter and graduate of Maysville Community and Technical College, sits with his grandson, Mac, on Friday during a program to honor Denham for for his years of service and support of MCTC.

Mason County becomes largest chestnut planting site in U. S. MAYSVILLE—By the time the iconic Nat King Cole song, “The Christmas Song,” more often called “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” was released in 1946, most of the American chestnut trees in the United States were dying of a blight that would eventually wipe out billions of them.

Wisely Investing Your Time Binge-Watching Television Monday I finished watching the Sherlock Holmes-themed television series “Elementary” for the second time. All seven seasons. All 154 episodes. So now where do I turn for entertainment? A little channel surfing might provide the answer.

Hat parade Mason County Senior Citizens meeting on Friday featured a Derby hat contest. Participants paraded to the tune of “Camptown Races,” and “My Old Kentucky Home.” Winners included Anna Lee Gilbert for Most Creative, Patricia White for Most Original, Chasity Morris, facilitator, Vera Craig, Most Unusual, and Nellie Filson, Prettiest.

Limestone C.A.R. Attends 2022 National Convention Limestone Society Children of the American Revolution) was well represented at the annual National Convention for the National Society Children of the American Revolution in Arlington, Virginia on April 22-24.

CG Auxiliary recruting members, offering safety checks The Maysville Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla is looking for new members, officials with the organization said recently.

Eat you just desserts It all started with the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in the spring of 2020, and it’s one of the few lingering effects of the experience that hasn’t tempted me to seek intense electroshock therapy.

DiMaggio brothers credit Mom with their successes Rosalie Mercurio DiMaggio, a Sicilian immigrant, bore nine children, three of whom became Major League center fielders.