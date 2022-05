Cable inspection underway for Harsha bridge Kentucky Transportation Cabinet contractors are inspecting support cables on the William H. Harsha Bridge (US 68) at Maysville, a spokesperson for KYTC District 9 said.

Turtleback Ridge Brewery combines craft beer and nature for a unique experience EWING — Since 2015, craft beer has seen an explosion of interest around the country, especially in Kentucky. With retail dollar sales in 2021 rising a whopping 21 percent, craft beer is the fastest-growing brewing industry.

How does your garden grow? Maysville City Commissioners Andrew Wood and David Cartmell, Mayor Debra Cotterill, County Commissioner Joe McKay and Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill were on had earlier this week to help dedicate a community garden in the city’s east end.

MCTC hosts Trade Wars Maysville Community and Technical College held its second annual Trade Wars competition on April 29.

It’s Not Some Ordinary Bull — It’s Bulwer-Lytton It’s that wonderful time of year, when flowers bloom, birds return from their southern sojourn, love is in the air, and patio afficionados work on the recipe for their mojitos. And thoughts turn to the Bulwer-Lytton Fiction Contest, the annual chance for writers of putrid prose to let their freak phrases fly.

Local law officers join “Move Over” effort FRANKFORT — In an effort to protect those who protect us, the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety is joining the Kentucky State Police, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Maysville Police Department and Mason County Sheriff’s

Beware the control freaks, Mr. Musk Should I be offended by the fact I never got kicked off Old Twitter?

HOW YOU SEE IT Time for change

Cordle named Law Day Scholarship winner The Mason-Bracken County Bar Association awarded its 22nd Annual Law Day Scholarship to John Cordle of the Augusta Independent High School on May 4, 2022. Presenting the award was Delores Baker, Law Day Chairperson of the Mason-Bracken County Bar Association. John was presented with a scholarship check for $500.