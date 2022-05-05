AIS students selected for GEAR UP GEAR UP or Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs is a competitive federal grant program designed to increase the high school graduation and college enrollment and success of students in some communities.

Spring sing The Mason County Concert Choir and Orchestra performed their annual Spring Concerts this week. Senior choir and orchestra members were recognized.

MSPR earns 17 state broadcasting awards Morehead State Public Radio (WMKY, 90.3FM) earned 17 awards in the 2022 Kentucky Broadcasters Association Impact Broadcast Awards.

Let’s unleash the entrepreneur I started my first business in the 5th grade when I convinced a neighbor to allow me to cut her grass with her electric lawn mower.

Some free speech warriors defend only speech they like Unlike so many people with Twitter and Facebook accounts these, I am not a constitutional scholar.

Throwback Thursday Arthur Pickens won the Kentucky Derby in 1908 aboard Stone Street. The Derby winning jockey died at the age of 55 here in Maysville and is laid to rest in the Maysville Cemetery. I must add this tidbit; his victory was the slowest in Derby History with the time of 2:15:20. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Royals clinch No. 1 seed in district, region tourney berth They may have taken their lumps early on in the season, but lately it’s been Mason County laying the lumps on the baseball diamond.

Storm warning These storm clouds called shelf clouds, rolled through the area Tuesday in advance of a thunderstorm.