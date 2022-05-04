Home News Storm warning News Storm warning May 4, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print These storm clouds called shelf clouds, rolled through the area Tuesday in advance of a thunderstorm. Shelf clouds, also known as arcus clouds, occur at the leading edge of thunderstorms. These storm clouds called shelf clouds, rolled through the area Tuesday in advance of a thunderstorm. Shelf clouds, also known as arcus clouds, occur at the leading edge of thunderstorms. View Comments Maysville overcast clouds enter location 14.5 ° C 14.9 ° 13.6 ° 77 % 3.1kmh 100 % Thu 21 ° Fri 21 ° Sat 16 ° Sun 22 ° Mon 17 °