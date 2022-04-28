For the celebration of Earth Day, employees of International Paper taught the Water is Wonderful curriculum to local third-fifth grade students.

Employees led science labs for nearly 500 students to discover the properties of water. They also led activities on how to conserve fresh, usable water and did demonstrations about erosion and the important role forests play in keeping water clean.

Environmental stewardship is the name of the game for the Maysville Mill. By getting involved with the school’s Earth Day activities, Maysville employees were able to share their story of ethical and sustainable containerboard production. The team shared examples of how Maysville is a good steward of the water used from the Ohio River for the production of International Paper’s world-class renewable product.

Doug Wadley, Maysville Mill Manager said, “It is important that our local kids understand that we make paper in a sustainable manner and that they too can make a positive impact on our environment.”

In addition to promoting environmental stewardship, the Maysville Mill will be giving $45,000 away to local non-profit organizations through the International Paper Foundation grant this year. Signature causes include education, hunger, health and wellness, and disaster relief. Additional funding may be available for causes pertaining to critical community needs and environmental causes.

To apply for the IP Foundation grant funding visit: www.ipgiving.com. For questions regarding IP Foundation grant opportunities, please contact Samantha Wilson at 606-564-2641.