Home News Session Ends News Session Ends April 23, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Commissions and mayors, including Maysville City Commissioner David Cartmell, met with legislators as the most recent session of the Kentucky legislature drew to a close. Commissions and mayors, including Maysville City Commissioner David Cartmell, met with legislators as the most recent session of the Kentucky legislature drew to a close. View Comments Maysville scattered clouds enter location 10.3 ° C 12.5 ° 8.6 ° 61 % 5.1kmh 40 % Tue 14 ° Wed 14 ° Thu 15 ° Fri 13 ° Sat 19 °