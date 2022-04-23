39th softball draw yields Bracken-Mason, Augusta-St. Pat For the second straight season, the top two softball teams in the 39th District will face one another in the first round of the district tournament with their seasons on the line.

Earth Day 2022 Volunteers gathered Saturday to plan trees at Cummins Nature Preserve in observation of Earth Day.

Shelter Dog of the Week MAYSVILLE — Josie is gorgeous, fun-loving and ready for adventures with her new family.

Mason County sweeps Royal Rumble It didn’t look like spring break adversely affected Mason County’s track team.

Session Ends Commissions and mayors, including Maysville City Commissioner David Cartmell, met with legislators as the most recent session of the Kentucky legislature drew to a close.

Yellowstone — bigger and better With the celebration of National Park Week, it’s difficult to turn one’s mind away from our country’s first, Yellowstone, instituted 150 years ago.

FCH, MRMC celebrate organ donors Fleming County Hospital and Meadowview Regional Medical Center are celebrating organ donors.

Good food, good day, sunshine The Mason County Democratic Party held a cookout lunch on the grounds of the Mason County Courthouse on Friday.